Man, two teen boys held for gang rape, abetment of suicide of minor girl two years ago

Kota (RJ), Aug 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested and two teenagers apprehended for gang rape and abetment of suicide of a minor girl two years ago, Jhalawar Police said on Sunday.

Police zeroed in on the accused -- Rohit Kumar Dhakad, a resident of Suket town in Kota district, and two teenage boys -- based on the post-mortem and forensics reports and intense investigation, they said.

According to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar, the minor girl was reported missing on October 29, 2023. The next day, her body was recovered from a well in the Jhalawar Sadar police station limits. The autopsy report revealed that the girl was raped and she died by drowning.

Subsequently, the police added sections pertaining to rape and abetment of suicide to the existing missing case, and began an inquiry of suspects.

During technical and scientific evaluation, three people emerged as suspects, the SP said, adding that their DNA samples were examined by the forensics department in July this year. A special investigation team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh Khareda was also formed to further investigate the matter.

The DNA report, which was received on August 20, showed that one of the samples collected from the three suspects matched with those collected from the deceased girl, the SP said.

The police then arrested Rohit Kumar and the two minors, he said, adding that further investigation is on. PTI COR RUK RUK