Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and had tested positive for Covid two days ago, has died here, officials said on Monday.

An official said the man was undergoing TB treatment for the past two months and died on Sunday. He tested Covid positive on Saturday.

The state reported eight fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, of which four cases were in Jodhpur, three in Jaipur and one in Udaipur, officials said. PTI SDA NSD