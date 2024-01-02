Man undergoing treatment for swine flu dies at govt hospital in Vadodara

Vadodara, Jan 2 (PTI) A 57-year-old man undergoing treatment for swine flu died at a government hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara, an official said on Tuesday.

The man had tested positive for H1N1 virus at a private hospital and was shifted to SSG Hospital, where he died on Monday, the hospital's resident medical officer Dr Devshi Helaiya said.

The patient was being treated for multiple diseases at a private hospital and underwent the test there. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the SSG on December 31, he said.

"The patient had been suffering from many ailments, including Austin's disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and heart disease for the last 10 years," Dr Helaiya said.

Swine flu, or H1N1 influenza, is a respiratory disease that causes nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restless behaviour. PTI COR KA ARU