Man uses fake identity to enter premises of atomic energy dept's institute in Indore; detained

Indore, Nov 5 (PTI) A suspended employee of the postal department has been detained for allegedly using a fake identity to enter the high-security premises of a premier institute of the Department of Atomic Energy in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The man was suspended while serving as a postal assistant at the city's general post office in 2022, additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said.

The man allegedly posed as a director of the postal department to enter the post office on the premises of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RR-CAT) on Monday, he said.

Sharma said the accused informed the staffers at the post office that he had come to conduct an audit and inspection.

"Based on a complaint by an official at the post office, the man has been detained and questioned," he said, adding that the man was speaking deceitfully during interrogation.

The official said all angles would be probed to find out why the accused entered the campus.

Another official said the police recovered fake identity cards of a 'Marcos Commando' of the Ministry of Defence and a superintendent (Investigation) of the National Intelligence Bureau, Cyber Security Cell from the accused.

The man has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said. PTI HWP MAS ARU