Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) A pedestrian died after a bag filled with sand fell on him at a construction site in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at 7pm on December 20 when Dhananjay Tribhuvan Rai (31), a resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel, was walking on the road near a construction site, a Khadakpada police station official said.

"The bag filled with sand slipped from the construction lift and fell on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM