Man wanted by UP police arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar, June 21 (PTI) A history-sheeter wanted by Uttar Pradesh police and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, local police said on Friday.

Rahimulla Ibrahim Ansari (32), against whom two First Information Reports have been registered at Kotwali police station in Ayodhya, was on the run for two years, said an official here.

He and his gang members were accused of breaking into cars and stealing laptops and cash among other things, the official said.

As witnesses were not ready to testify against them, UP police had registered cases against the gang members under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, in 2022.

The Prayagraj unit of the UP police's Special Task Force got a tip that he was living in Chinchoti village near Vasai, over 60 km from Mumbai, following which local police and STF nabbed Ansari from Sadi Compound on Wednesday, the police official said.

He was handed over to UP police, the official added.

Ansari had also been named in 27 cases registered in 2016 at Tulinj, Nalasopara, Arnala, Manickpur, Vasai and Virar police stations in Palghar district, he said. PTI COR KRK