Man wanted by Uttarakhand Police in cheating case brought back from UAE: CBI

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated the return of a man, wanted by Uttarakhand Police, from the United Arab Emirates, officials said on Friday.

Jagdeesh Punetha was wanted in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy registered at Pithoragarh police station in 2021. The Interpol had issued a Red Notice against him.

Punetha was brought from the UAE on Thursday, officials said.

"The subject had fled to the UAE. The CBI coordinated with UAE authorities to locate the subject and apprehend him. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against Jagdish Punetha through Interpol on May 6, 2025 on the request of Uttarakhand Police," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

It said an Uttarakhand Police team visited the UAE to bring Punetha back.