Man wanted for abducting girl in Maharashtra arrested in Goa

Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) Goa police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly abducting a 16-year-girl from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

A case regarding the alleged abduction had been registered at Tofkhana police station in Ahmednagar, said deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi here.

After Maharashtra police alerted that the accused was suspected to be in Colvale area near Mapusa, local police arrested him from Chicalim in South Goa district and rescued the girl, he said.

The accused and the girl were handed over to the Anti-human Trafficking Unit of Ahmednagar police, he added. PTI RPS KRK