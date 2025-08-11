Man wanted for aunt's murder over property dispute held after 13 years

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A man accused of burning his aunt to death in 2012 over a property dispute has been arrested after evading capture for over 13 years, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sonu alias Ajay (43), was declared a proclaimed offender on July 9, 2012, in connection with a case registered at Welcome police station.

The incident took place on January 29, 2012, when Sonu, along with three others—Ashok, Heera, and Babloo—poured kerosene on his aunt, Rajrani alias Rajkumari, the second wife of his uncle Bharat, and set her on fire. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

A case was registered on February 8, 2012, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. While Ashok Kumar and Heera Devi were arrested, Sonu and Babloo remained on the run.

Police traced Sonu to Sita Ram Bazar after sustained surveillance and cyber analysis. Over the years, he had hidden in multiple cities, including Nagpur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Gogamedi (Rajasthan), frequently changing his identity and location to avoid detection.

Sonu, described as illiterate and from a criminal background, was arrested following a thorough investigation. Further legal proceedings are underway.