Man wanted for firing on 'angadia' in Mumbai arrested from Delhi

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from New Delhi in connection with firing at an "angadia" (courier) and looting gold from him in South Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on January 6 when four persons stopped the two-wheeler of the angadia when he was travelling on P D Mello Road along with a relative, an official said.

The accused persons opened fire at the angadia and looted Rs 47.20 lakh worth of gold ornaments from him, he said, adding his relative suffered bullet injury to his leg.

An angadia is a courier who transports valuables like cash, jewellery and documents.

A case was registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station and two accused involved in the loot were arrested.

While searching for the remaining accused, the Mumbai police got inputs that one of them was in Delhi. Accordingly, a team was sent to the national capital and the wanted accused was arrested, said the official. PTI DC RSY