Man wanted for murder arrested after police encounter in UP

Budaun (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A man accused of a murder was arrested after he was injured in an exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Thursday.

A police sub-inspector was also injured in the encounter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said Gaurav, who had an award of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested after the encounter in Gujariya police station area on Wednesday night.

"The accused was surrounded by a police team when he opened fire in a bid to escape. Sub-Inspector (SI) Vijay Dhama was injured in the firing. Gaurav also suffered a bullet injury in the leg," the SSP added.

The accused and the injured SI were rushed to hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, Gaurav has several cases of theft lodged against him. He is also an accused in a recent case of murder of an e-rickshaw driver in the police station area. PTI COR CDN CK