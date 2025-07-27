Man wanted for murder arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a 33-year-old man, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2016 murder case in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested by the crime branch from Punjab's Mohali, the police said.

"Antaj Ansari, originally from Siwan district in Bihar, was wanted in a brutal murder case in which the body of the deceased was dumped and set on fire to conceal his identity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

He further informed that Ansari was apprehended on Saturday night near a guest house in Mohali following a tip-off.

Ansari had been evading trial proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December 2024.

On November 27, 2016, the police recovered a partially burnt and unidentified body from a vacant plot in Mohan Garden. The body was wrapped in a blanket, tied with electric wires, and bore severe injuries.

Investigation revealed that the deceased, Rahim alias Salman, had been murdered by Ansari and his associate Devender alias Chhota Balle after a liquor session turned violent, officials said.

The duo allegedly struck Salman with an iron rod and a brick, stabbed him with a kitchen knife, and later set his body ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Ansari was initially arrested in the case but later skipped court proceedings and went into hiding. A second FIR was also registered against him under various IPC sections and the Arms Act after he and his associate allegedly brandished pistols at the police during an earlier arrest.

The accused, who had studied up to class 4, was working as a casual labourer. His family had moved to Delhi years ago, and his parents worked as helpers in a private school.

Police said his younger brother was also previously arrested in a rape case.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BM MPL MPL