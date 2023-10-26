Man wanted for murder arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 26 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Gurugram police has arrested a man who was wanted in a case of murder at a farmhouse near Sohna, an official said on Thursday.

Three pistols, one country-made pistol and 31 cartridges were also recovered from the possession of Kapil alias Pandit, who was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The police had also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on the information leading to his arrest.

According to the STF, the arrested accused, Kapil, is a resident of Bhati colony, Palawal.

Gyanendra aka Bhola (28), a resident of Palwal, had gone to a farmhouse on Sohna Palwal road along with his cousin Lalit on April 12 this year. Both were attacked with iron rod, axe, stick and hammer etc. by a group of men. Injured Gyanendra was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed.

Kapil was wanted in the murder case, police said.

"We are questioning the accused after taking him on police remand," said Preet Pal Singh Sangawan, DSP of STF, Gurugram. PTI COR CK