Man wanted for murder in Kolkata arrested in Thane district

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old man wanted in a murder case in Kolkata has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday nabbed the accused, Sirajuddin Ahmed Shah alias Captain, from the Pisvali area of Dombivili town, an official said.

He said Shah had been on the run for the last two months and was working in a factory in the MIDC area.

According to the police, Shah and another accused allegedly shot and killed Bunty Sav in the Dankuni police station limits in Kolkata two months ago over an illicit affair with a woman, and the duo had fled the city.

The official said while the other accused was nabbed early on, Shah evaded arrest.

The police verified the accused's identity, and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime, he said, adding that a special team from Kolkata police has taken Shah's custody. PTI COR ARU