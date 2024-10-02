Man wanted for murder in Tamil Nadu arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 24-year-old history-sheeter wanted for a murder in Tamil Nadu was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday, an official said here.

Chembur unit of the Mumbai crime branch nabbed Chinna Subarao Aynar, a resident of Vellore who has at least eight serious criminal cases registered against him.

While on the run, Aynar had changed his identity and worked with a petrochemical tanker, the official said.

A crime branch team laid a trap for him in the early hours of Wednesday in Vashi naka area after searching 40-odd petrol tankers. Sensing police presence, Aynar tried to run, but a team led by senior police inspector Bharat Ghone nabbed him after a chase, the official added.

A police team from Tamil Nadu reached Mumbai later in the day and took him back to the southern state on transit remand.