Man wanted for murdering Nigerian held after four years; two absconding

Palghar, Oct 17 (PTI) Around four years after a Nigerian man was allegedly killed by four persons in Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police arrested one of the absconding accused who was found to be living in the same town with a fake identity, a crime branch official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

With the arrest of Kancha alias Roshan Bechain Mandal alias Asfaque Mohammad Sheikh, the number of the arrested persons in the crime has gone up to two, while two others are on the run.

The body of Joseph alias Chindiniju Amechi Wilson (35) was found lying on a road in Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara on October 16, 2019.

During the investigation, police identified four men for their alleged role in the crime and arrested one of them, Naseer Khan. A charge sheet was filed against him in the court, the Vasai crime branch (unit II) official said.

Meanwhile, police received information that accused Kancha alias Roshan Mandal moved to Bengaluru six months after committing the crime and is currently living in Nalasopara with a fake identity and arrested him, the official said. PTI COR NSK