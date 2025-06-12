Man wanted for robbery worth Rs 1 crore in Jaipur arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A man wanted in a robbery case worth approximately Rs 1 crore in Jaipur was arrested from south Delhi after evading arrest for over three years, an official said on Thursday.

Sanjay Pahadiya (40) was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 announced by the Jaipur Police for information leading to his arrest.

Pahadiya was allegedly involved in over 70 criminal cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, ranging from burglary to violations under the Arms Act.

“The case dates back to the night of March 8-9, 2022, when a high-value burglary was reported from the Jawahar Nagar area of Jaipur where gold and diamond jewellery, cash, and foreign currency worth approximately Rs 1 crore were stolen. During the investigation, a vehicle linked to the burglary was traced back to Pahadiya, who had been absconding ever since,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Despite multiple attempts by the Jaipur Police, Pahadia remained elusive and was nabbed from Sangam Vihar on June 10, the officer said.

During interrogation, Pahadiya allegedly confessed to his involvement in the 2022 Jaipur burglary and revealed that he had committed the crime with his associate Md Javed alias Ganju.

He also confessed to having sold the vehicle used in the Jaipur burglary soon after the crime to avoid detection.

Javed is said to be a close associate of the Rohit Chaudhary gang and is wanted in several cases, including murder, attempt to murder robbery, and extortion, the DCP added.

Pahadiya hails from Nihal Vihar in Nangloi and dropped out of school after Class 7. He entered the criminal world in 2004, working closely with known criminals as Jitender alias Golu and Md Javed, the police said. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL