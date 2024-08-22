Man wanted in 2009 murder case arrested

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 22 (PTI) An accused in a murder case has been arrested after 15 years in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

Jaiprakash Komal Singh alias JP (46), the absconder, was working as a marketing representative for a chocolate company when he was arrested, said a police official.

He was nabbed at the Bhayandar railway station on August 20, said senior inspector Rahul Rakha of the central crime unit.

A group of men attacked Pravin Muley at the Republican Party of India office at Nalasopara in the district on January 19, 2009, he said.

The assailants beat him up, and Sikandar Imran Shaikh and Anil Durvi Singh allegedly shot him. Muley died on the spot, the police officer said.

While a case was registered for murder, assault as well as under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Jayprakash was on the run ever since.

Recently, police learnt that he was in Nalasopara, and finally zeroed in on him as he was traveling to Bhayandar. PTI COR KRK