Man wanted in 2012 cheating case held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A man who had been absconding for 13 years in connection with a cheating and forgery case was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Subhash, a resident of Shiv Vihar in Karala, was wanted in a case registered at Aman Vihar police station in 2013, he said.

According to the police, Subhash was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court on April 1 after he repeatedly failed to join the investigation.

"Subhash had allegedly cheated a man of Rs 21 lakh in 2012 in a fraudulent land deal. In August 2012, Subhash sold a plot of land measuring 110 square yards to a man named Ram Bahadur through his associate Sanjay. Later, Bahadur sold the land to another person, who is the complainant in the case. When the complainant went to start construction on the plot, Subhash appeared at the site, claimed ownership and stopped the work," said the officer.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Aman Vihar police station. Subhash never joined the probe and went into hiding, the officer added.

The team received a tip-off on August 22 about Subhash's presence at his house in Shiv Vihar in Karala. A team raided the premises and arrested him.

Police said the accused had also been involved in another case of cheating and forgery registered at Kanjhawala police station in 2013.