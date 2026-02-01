Man wanted in 2018 murder case arrested after 8 years: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a man absconding for nearly eight years in a 2018 murder case, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was wanted in a case registered at Seema Puri police station in connection with a murder committed in northeast Delhi following a burglary on October 31, 2018.

"He had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations and staying underground," the police officer said.

During the burglary, the accused, along with his associates, forcibly entered a house to commit theft. When the occupant woke up and confronted the intruders, they strangled him to death.

While the police arrested the co-accused during the course of the investigation, the kingpin managed to flee and remained on the run for several years, the officer said.

After receiving information about the possible whereabouts of the accused on January 31, a team was constituted to track him, police said.

During the investigation, the team traced the accused to Haryana's Faridabad, where he was apprehended and confessed to his involvement in the 2018 murder case.

The accused had been involved in criminal activities from a young age. He earlier lived in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area and gradually associated with criminals, leading to his involvement in multiple robbery cases, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had committed several robberies in 2017, including a robbery-cum-murder case in the Samaypur Badli area of north Delhi, police said.

He further revealed that the victim in the Seemapuri case was known to him and that the crime was committed during a planned night burglary, police said.

According to the police, after the murder, the accused deliberately went underground and kept changing his locations across Delhi and neighbouring states to avoid arrest.

"The accused has been previously involved in several criminal cases, including robbery and murder, registered at various police stations in north and northeast Delhi," he said, adding that these cases date back to 2017.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said. PTI BM SHS SHS