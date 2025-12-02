Man, wanted in 21 criminal cases, arrested with pistols, swords in Odisha

Rourkela, Dec 2 (PTI) A man, wanted in 21 criminal cases, was arrested with five country-made pistols and 35 swords in Odisha's Sundargarh district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Sunil Majhi from near the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Monday night when he was supposed to finalise an arms deal, he said.

A loaded country-made pistol was seized from him at the spot, while the rest of the arms were recovered from his rented accommodation, he added.

Rourkela's SP Nitesh Wadhwani said Majhi used to sell arms to criminals across the country. He said a special drive is underway against criminals wanted in drugs and arms cases, and Majhi was arrested as a part of it.

"So far, 76 people have been arrested and 46 illegal arms seized," he added. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM