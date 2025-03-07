Man wanted in 27 cases of murders, robberies held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, involved in 27 heinous crimes, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in a village Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday.

The accused, Sher Khan alias Sheru, was also involved in a firing incident in the Narela area on December 17, 2024, he said.

"In the Narela firing incident, Khan and his brother Sohail had opened fire amid a longstanding family rivalry with Javed's family. The exchange of gunfire had gone viral on social media. Many people were injured in the firing, including a 10-year-old child," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Sohail was arrested and sent to judicial custody, while Sher Khan had been absconding in the matter, he said.

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against him, and the police intensified his search.

"On March 6, intelligence led police to his whereabouts in Rohini. A trap was laid, and at 5:40 pm, Khan was spotted riding a scooter. When signalled to stop, he attempted to flee and fired at the police team," said the Additional CP.

The officers fired a warning shot in response, but as he continued resisting, a controlled shot was fired, injuring him in the right leg, he said. The team overpowered him and rushed him to the hospital for medical treatment.

A case under relevant sections was registered against him. Khan was found in possession of a country-made pistol with two live bullets and a scooter used by him was also recovered from the scene.

Khan has a history of violent crimes, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, and POCSO offences.

His younger brother Soiab was murdered by Naved, the younger brother of Javed, further escalating their family feud, said the officer.