Man wanted in armed robbery held after shootout in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man wanted in a case of armed robbery was arrested following a brief shootout in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sagar alias Maya (23), who is an active bad character (BC), was apprehended late Monday night, they said.

Police said Sagar is a notorious criminal with eight previous convictions, including cases of robbery, snatching and under the Arms Act.

According to officials, the STF team confronted the accused during a late-night operation in southeast Delhi.

"He opened fire at the police, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. He was overpowered and taken into custody," an officer said.