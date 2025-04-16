Man wanted in attempt to murder case nabbed after 37 years

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) A man wanted in a 37-year-old attempt to murder case was arrested on Wednesday from a remote part of Raigad district of coastal Maharashtra, an official said here.

Mangesh Govind More alias Mangesh Manjrekar, the accused, was on the run since 1988.

A team of Azad Maidan police station here arrested him from Nanemachi in Mahad tehsil, the official said.

The village is situated in a hilly area and has no proper road. Mobile network in the area is patchy, he said.

Manjrekar was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai in 1988 and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

He already had other criminal cases registered against him.

But he eluded the police as he had disassociated himself from the family and kept changing his location, the official said.

Investigating officials who had kept watch on his family residence in Ranwad village in Mahad received information that Manjrekar was staying in Nanemachi area, he said.

Accordingly, a team was sent to Nanemachi and Manjrekar was arrested. He would be produced before a court here on Thursday. PTI DC KRK