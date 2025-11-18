Man wanted in cattle slaughter case held after encounter in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A man wanted in cattle slaughter case was nabbed after an encounter here, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the incident took place in the Badgaon area on late Monday night.

During a routine checking drive, Badgaon police received a tip-off that two men were transporting cattle in a small goods vehicle from Mora to Mohammadpur Gada for slaughter, he said.

Acting on the information, the police team signalled the approaching vehicle to stop. On seeing the police, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and opened fire while attempting to flee, the SP said.

Police retaliated, injuring one of them in the leg, while the second accused escaped under the cover of darkness, Jain said.

The arrested accused was identified as Fazil, a resident of Charho village under Rampur Maniharan police station. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Fazil was wanted in a cattle slaughter case registered at Badgaon police station and has around six cases against him under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act, the officer said.

Police recovered a pistol, two live cartridges, one used cartridge, cattle slaughter tools, two live cattle and the small goods vehicle. A combing operation has been launched to trace the absconding accomplice.