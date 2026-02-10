Man wanted in connection with murder in Haryana deported from US

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) An alleged criminal wanted in connection with a murder by Haryana Police was deported from USA on Tuesday in an operation coordinated by the CBI in collaboration with the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs, officials said.

Sombir Motta was wanted by Haryana Police for an offence related to murder and use of fire arms, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The subject has been deported from USA to India on 10.02.2026 and Haryana Police is taking over the custody of the subject.

Earlier, CBI got the red notice published against Sombir Motta through INTERPOL on February 11, 2025 on the request of Haryana Police," the spokesperson said.

She said the agency coordinated with NCB Washington for locating and deportation of the subject to India. PTI ABS MNK MNK