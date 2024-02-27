Man wanted in Delhi cop's murder in 2012 held in Haryana after encounter

Nuh, Feb 27 (PTI) A man wanted for killing a Delhi Police head constable in 2012 was arrested following a brief exchange of fire here, police said on Tuesday.

Shakir alias Janu, a resident of village Shikarpur, was injured in the encounter conducted by a joint team of the Haryana and Delhi police, they said.

Shakir was wanted in the murder of head constable Yashpal in 2012, they said.

Police had prior information that Shakir would come to Tauru to meet one of his associates. The joint team tried to stop Shakir when he was coming from Bilaspur side on a bike.

After seeing the police, Shakir allegedly opened fire at the team. He received bullet injuries in both of his legs in retaliatory firing and was admitted to the Nalhar Medical hospital, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sadar Tauru police station, they said.