Man wanted in drugs case nabbed in Palghar after being on the run for four months

Palghar, Nov 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, wanted in connection with a ganja seizure, was apprehended by the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being on the run for four months, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police recently apprehended Lallu alias Bhavesh Prabhakar Chavan, a resident of Nalla Sopara, who had been absconding since June after a seizure of ganja, assistant police inspector Yeshpal Suryavanshi of Achole police station said.

Chavan was allegedly the financier in the entire racket, and has several offences to his name in the jurisdiction of Mira Bhayander Virar Vasai and Mumbai police, he said.

The accused allegedly supplied ganja with the help of four other accused involved in the racket, the official said.

A probe has revealed that Chavan was involved in serious offences such as extortion, attempt to murder etc and was arrested by the Mumbai police earlier, he said. PTI COR ARU