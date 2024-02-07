Man wanted in kidnapping case held in Mumbai, country-made pistol recovered

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 45-year-old tailor for allegedly kidnapping a person and extracting nearly Rs 2 lakh from him, an official said on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered a firearm from accused Abdul Sattar Roshan Khan, said the official from Kurla police station.

Khan, who has a criminal background, is accused of kidnapping a man last month and forcing the victim to transfer Rs 1.81 lakh to his account. He had been on the run since then.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recently arrested Khan near the Kanakia mall at Kurla and recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, he said.

Khan has been arrested under the Arms Act and kidnapping charges will be pressed against him in due course, the official added. PTI ZA NR