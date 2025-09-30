Man wanted in Malad firing case arrested in New Delhi

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) The crime branch probing the firing incident in Malad area of Mumbai on Tuesday arrested the suspected accused with a country-made pistol in New Delhi, two days after the crime was reported, an official said.

Prima facie, Nihaz alias Guddu Sheikh allegedly shot Abu Talha Awwal Beig in Sanjay Nagar locality on the early Sunday morning. The accused and the victim are acquainted with each other, police said.

After a pedestrian alerted police, Beig was rushed to the hospital and later shifted to JJ Hospital in serious condition, the official said.

Sheikh was arrested in New Delhi with the pistol and two live cartridges.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, and provisions of the Arms Act, the official said.

The motive behind the crime remains unclear. PTI ZA NSK