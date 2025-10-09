Man wanted in Meerut murder case arrested after encounter in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A criminal linked to a murder case in Meerut was arrested on Thursday morning after an encounter in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said.

The accused, identified as Hamza, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the brief exchange of fire with police, they said.

"Acting on specific inputs, a team intercepted the accused in Rohini. When asked to surrender, he opened fire, prompting retaliatory action from police," a senior officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.