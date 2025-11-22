Man, wanted in multiple arms smuggling cases, arrested after gunfight with police in Begusarai

Begusarai, Nov 22 (PTI) A man, wanted in multiple arms smuggling cases, was arrested following a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Begusarai district, officials said on Saturday.

Shivdatt Rai, the accused, received a gunshot wound on his leg in the gunfight, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police reached the Sahebur Kamal area on Friday evening in search of Rai, they said.

On spotting the police, Rai tried to escape by opening fire.

"The police personnel retaliated, resorting to controlled firing. Finally, the police overpowered him. He sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was arrested and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. His condition is reported to be out of danger," a statement said.

On the basis of information provided by Rai, the police conducted a search in the Shaligram area and unearthed a "mini-gun factory".

Among the items recovered were seven country-made pistols with magazines, and Rs 3.7 lakh in cash, police said. PTI PKD SOM