Man wanted in multiple cases, including murder, arrested in Delhi's Burari

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old man wanted in multiple criminal cases, including murder and assault, was arrested in Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anuj Bhati, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed on September 23 in Burari, following a tip-off during routine patrolling, they said. Police recovered a pistol with two live bullets from his possession.

A senior officer said Bhati was wanted in a case registered at Loni Police Station in Ghaziabad in August 2025, after he allegedly opened fire at a neighbour during a dispute.

"He was also involved in a September 2025 case at Burari, Delhi, where he and an accomplice allegedly beat neighbours, including an elderly man, with rods over a quarrel concerning a motorcycle," a senior police officer said.

Bhati has a long criminal history. He was allegedly involved in the 2015 murder of a relative in his native village. He was also previously involved in six other cases of murder, attempt-to-murder and arms violations across Delhi and Ghaziabad, the officer said.

Police said the co-accused in the quarrel case, Aman from Baghpat, UP, who has a history of 12 criminal cases, including heinous offences under the Gangster Act, was traced through multiple raids and surrendered on September 25.

Anuj looks after his family, including a brother who is paralysed and resides in Burari, police said.

Both Anuj and Aman are arrested, and further investigation is underway, the police added.