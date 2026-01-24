Man wanted in multiple cases nabbed after a year on the run

Beed, Jan 24 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have arrested from Pune an absconding history-sheeter, wanted in several serious offences and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sunny alias Dyaneshwar Shamrao Athawale (28) - a resident of Maliwes area Beed, had been on the run since the last one year, they said.

Athawale was wanted in seven serious offences registered at Shivajinagar and Pethbeed police station in Beed city, as well as at Kaij in the district. These cases included murder, use of firearms, and obstruction of government officials in the discharge of their duties, the police said in a release.

He had been evading arrest for over a year by repeatedly changing locations and misleading the police. The Beed police continued technical surveillance and intelligence-based tracking, following which a tip-off was received regarding his presence in Pune. Acting swiftly on the information, a team laid a trap and apprehended him, they said.

The accused is currently being brought to Beed by the crime branch for further legal proceedings.