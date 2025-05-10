Man wanted in multiple robbery cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, wanted in multiple robbery cases, in Delhi's Outer Ring Road, officials said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Yusuf, had been on the run since February 14 after he and his associates allegedly robbed a man of Rs 3,000 at gunpoint using a stolen vehicle in north Delhi's Timar Pur area, police said.

"His criminal history revealed involvement in multiple serious offences across Ghaziabad, Hapur and Noida. He had previously suffered a bullet injury on his leg when Hapur Police were trying to arrest him. He, however, managed to escape," a police officer said.

He was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district.

During the investigation, it was also found that Yusuf is a proclaimed offender in another case registered at Wazirabad Police Station on October 1, 2024, in connection with an armed robbery of Rs 4.65 lakh on the Outer Ring Road, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ HIG