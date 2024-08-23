Man wanted in Mumbai murder held near Delhi's GB Road

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old man wanted in a murder case in Mumbai was arrested from central Delhi's Kamla Market near the city's red light area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bipul Sikari, a resident of West Bengal, they said.

On Wednesday, police got a tip-off that a person wanted in a murder case lodged in Mumbai will come to GB Road.

A trap was laid and Sikari was nabbed around 9.15 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

After fleeing Mumbai, Sikari had been hiding in different parts of Delhi and adjoining states to evade his arrest.

He was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police which had come here after information was passed to Wadala TT Police Station about the arrest, the officer said. PTI NIT VN VN