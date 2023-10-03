Man wanted in murder case arrested during theft probe in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 3 (PTI) A 33-year-old man wanted in a murder case in 2011 was nabbed by the police while investigating a theft in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police arrested Anuj Gangaram Chowgule on September 29 in connection with a theft reported in Virar, an official said.

The accused allegedly stole a gold chain from a senior citizen in Virar on September 25, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Crime Unit-III Virar said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was involved in more than 25 serious crimes in Mumbai, Satara, Palghar and the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The accused was allegedly a contract killer involved in cases of murder, dacoity, thefts, etc., the official said, adding that Chowgule was wanted in a case of murder registered with Mahabaleshwar police station in Satara in 2011. PTI COR ARU