Man wanted in murder case arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, wanted in a murder case, was arrested in the Samaypur Badli area, police said on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Pramod and was arrested on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

"She was assaulted by the accused when they were beating a man and she intervened to save him. She had received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead," Kumar said.

Pramod had been absconding since the alleged murder and the police were trying to trace him, he said.

During the investigation, the police found that Pramod would come to visit his wife in Bankner.

"A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed," said the DCP.

Police further said that before fleeing from Delhi after the crime, Pramod was working as a guard in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and was previously arrested in a theft case.