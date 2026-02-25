Man wanted in murder case held after encounter in Greater Noida

Noida, Feb 25 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with a murder case in Greater Noida was arrested after an encounter with police here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Monu, a resident of Luksar village, was allegedly involved in the murder of 27-year-old Nitin, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Luksar village on Tuesday over an old rivalry.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar said police teams were formed after the killing to arrest those involved. The police on Tuesday evening received information about the accused's presence in Puari village. Following the information, a team reached the spot and surrounded the accused. The accused allegedly opened fire at the team with the intention to escape. In retaliatory action taken in self-defence, Monu sustained a bullet injury and was overpowered, the officer said.

A country-made pistol, two live .315 bore cartridges and an empty cartridge were seized from him. The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the officer added. PTI COR KIS AKY AKY