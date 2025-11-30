Man wanted in murder case in Amritsar apprehended in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with a murder in Amritsar was apprehended from Gujarat's Jamnagar in a coordinated operation between the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Punjab police on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Lavpreet Singh, had been on the run after killing a man identified as Makhan Singh at a bus stand in Amritsar along with four others, the official said.

As per a release, the Amritsar police on November 18 arrested the other accused, Dharamveer Singh, Karamveer Singh, Bikramjit Singh and John, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The arrested accused revealed the involvement of Lavpreet Singh, a resident of Kotla Khurd in Amritsar, and the Punjab police shared information about him with senior officers of the Gujarat ATS.

The police tracked down Lavpreet Singh in Meghpar, Jamnagar district, and found that he was working as a helper on daily wages, the release said.

The Jamnagar SOG team searched a residential block in Meghpar and caught him, the release stated.

During preliminary questioning, Lavpreet Singh confessed to being involved in the conspiracy to murder Makhan Singh, it said. PTI KVM PD ARU