Man wanted in murder cases arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) A "wanted criminal" was arrested from the Gurugram-Tauru road following an encounter with police on Wednesday, officials said.

Saurabh alias "Sandu", 24, a resident of Kheri Bura village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, was wanted in six cases by the state police, including murder and robbery, they said.

He opened fire on a police team near Bar Gurjar village. In retaliatory fire, he suffered a bullet injury to his leg, the officials said.

They said a motorcycle, a pistol and five cartridges were seized from him.

On receiving information about his movement, a barricade was set up on the road, and, when the police team tried to stop him, he opened fire on it, according to ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

The officials added that the encounter took place around 5:40 am.

They said that on June 16 last year, the accused along with his associates had shot dead two people and injured another at a liquor shop near the Panchgaon Chowk here.

He was also wanted in a murder case in Haryana's Rohtak district, the officials said. The cases against Saurabh are registered at police stations in Dadri, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Rohtak districts. PTI COR ANB ANB