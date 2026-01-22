Man wanted in over 20 criminal cases arrested in Patna following gunfight

Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) A man wanted in more than 20 criminal cases was arrested following a gunfight with police in Patna's Masaurhi locality in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Parmanand Yadav, a resident of Latehar in Jharkhand, was associated with the Rahul Singh gang, which has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, SP (Patna-East) Parichay Kumar said.

Kumar said Yadav was riding a motorcycle, and when he was asked to stop at a check post, he started fleeing, raising suspicion.

A Special Task Force (STF) was formed, and a trap was laid to nab him, he said.

Yadav fired at the police while riding the motorcycle when he spotted them the second time, and eventually fell, he said.

"The police team also resorted to controlled firing. Finally, police overpowered him when he fell," the SP said.

"Yadav sustained bullet injuries in his legs. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital," he added.

Kumar said Yadav was wanted in more than 20 cases of dacoity, murder, loot and extortion, among others.

Police also recovered a 9 mm pistol, two live cartridges, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from his possession.

According to a statement issued by the STF, "Yadav was also associated with Maoist outfits and he is wanted by Jharkhand police in at least 15 criminal cases. He visited Malaysia to meet other members of the Rahul Singh gang in December last year".

"During interrogation, Yadav claimed that one Badal Singh, a resident of Palamu district in Jharkhand, has direct links with Bishnoi and Singh gangs. Singh extorts money from businessmen of Jharkhand and Bihar. Several cases of extortion have been registered against them in Bihar. Further investigation is underway," it added. PTI PKD MNB