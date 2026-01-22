Man wanted in over 20 criminal cases arrested in Patna following gunfight with police

Patna, Jan 22 (PTI) A man wanted in more than 20 criminal cases was arrested following a gunfight with the police in Patna's Masaurhi locality in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Parmanand Yadav, a resident of Latehar in Jharkhand, was associated with the Rahul Singh gang, which has links with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

SP (Patna-East) Parichay Kumar said Yadav was riding a motorcycle, and when he was signalled to stop at a check post, he started fleeing, raising suspicion.

A Special Task Force (STF) was formed, and a trap was laid to nab him, he said.

Yadav fired at the police while riding the motorcycle when he spotted them the second time, and eventually fell, he said.

"The police team also resorted to controlled firing. Finally, the police overpowered him when he fell," the SP said.

"Yadav sustained bullet injuries in his legs. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital," he added.

Kumar said Yadav was wanted in more than 20 cases of dacoity, murder, loot and extortion, among others.

"There are reports that he has also visited some countries. An investigation is underway," he said. PTI PKD SOM