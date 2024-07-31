Man wanted in over dozen cases of ATM theft held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A 39-year-old Mewat based man wanted in over dozen cases of ATM theft amounting around Rs 1 crore across the country was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday.

He was wanted in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused was previously involved in more than 50 cases, including of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, firing on police, arms act, gangster act and ATM breaking and was declared proclaimed offender in three cases, they said.

The accused was identified as Wahid alias Lalu, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh.

"On July 23, our team received tip-off regarding his presence in Delhi. Accordingly, the team conducted a raid at a flat in Wazirabad village in Delhi and apprehended Wahid," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara, adding a pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from him.

He had studied up to class 5 and entered into crime in 2004 when he was arrested in a vehicle theft case, police said. PTI BM AS AS