Man wanted in rape case arrested in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Police here on Saturday arrested a man wanted in a rape case registered earlier this month, officials said.

The police said the accused, Pawan Pal, son of Veer Singh and a resident of Kaseru Baksar, was arrested from Amhaida Road following a tip-off.

According to the complaint filed on November 10, 2025, the victim alleged that Pal raped, abused and assaulted her, and also threatened to kill her when she resisted. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Gangnaur police station, and the accused had been absconding since.

The case had recently drawn attention when the 30-year-old victim, distressed over alleged inaction on her complaint, purportedly consumed a poisonous substance and reached a police station on Friday. The police said the woman had accused her former landlord Pal of exploiting her for two years on the pretext of marriage, taking her private photos and videos, and continuing to harass her even after she moved to another house.

She claimed she had been visiting the police station for nearly a month, seeking action. After she claimed to have consumed a toxic substance, the police rushed her to a hospital, where medical tests did not confirm that she consumed any poisonous substance, SP (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK