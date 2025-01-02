Man wanted in rape case held by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man wanted in a four-year-old rape case from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, an official said on Thursday.

The case involved the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl, who later accused her brother and his friend of raping her and a case was registered against them at Kapashera Police Station on October 11, 2021.

While the victim's brother was arrested and sent to judicial custody, the accused remained absconding, police said.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court on October 11, 2021, police added.

"Acting on inputs about the accused staying in Muzaffarpur, the team visited the area disguised as villagers. They monitored his movements, as he had been frequently changing locations to evade arrest. On December 31, the team apprehended him,” a senior police officer said. PTI BM BM ARD ARD