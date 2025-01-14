Man wanted in rape case threatens victim girl

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 20-year-man allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl and threatened her to withdraw the rape case she had lodged against him, a Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the girl was walking towards her home from Mulund. The accused accosted the girl and warned of dire consequences if she didn't withdraw the rape case against him, a police official said.

He also snatched the girl's mobile phone before fleeing.

Police registered a fresh case under BNS sections for theft and molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A police official said the accused went absconding after he was booked for rape. PTI ZA NSK