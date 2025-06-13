Man wanted in Rs 88 lakhs Dubai job scam held in Maharashtra after two years on the run

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested from Maharashtra’s Padgha for duping people on the pretext of providing overseas employment, particularly in Dubai, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Jakir Daud Khan, had been absconding for more than two years and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2024. He became a job consultant after he was defrauded while seeking a Dubai visa in 2015.

Police said Khan operated as a key associate of Fiza Placement Pvt Ltd, an unregistered job consultancy based in Delhi’s Janakpuri and was instrumental in luring people who were particularly seeking jobs in Dubai.

"The racket was uncovered in September 2022 when complainant Dharmendra Kumar approached the Economics Offences Wing (EOW), alleging that a company duped him of Rs 90,000 with a forged visa, a fake air ticket, and by withholding his passport,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Further probe revealed more than 80 such complaints from job seekers across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, leading to the registration of a case on December 15, 2022, he said.

The officer said investigation revealed that the accused and his associates through -- Fiza Placement Pvt Ltd and M/s AsIATAS Consulting (OPC) Pvt Ltd -- ran the business without any approval from the Ministry of External Affairs.

They allegedly collected between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,20,000 per person, defrauding victims of over Rs 88.8 lakh, police said.

More than 59 fake visas were issued and 364 passports were retained illegally, the DCP said, adding that some of the accused -- Arshad, Ram Anmol Thakur, Gulbhar Ali, and Shruti -- were arrested in December 2022.

Later, co-accused Md Saddam and Md Tasleem were also apprehended, but Jakir Daud Khan managed to evade arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2024.

Khan fled to Dubai soon after the case was registered and returned to India in 2025. Intelligence gathered through surveillance of his financial transactions and inputs from informants helped police trace him to a village near Padgha, Maharashtra, from where he was apprehended on June 10.

During interrogation, Khan told investigators that he was born and brought up in Aurahi village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria and is a Class 9 pass out before moving to Mumbai for work in the handloom sector.

In 2010, he got married and later became a job consultant. Khan claimed he joined Fiza Placement in 2021 after responding to a Facebook advertisement and started operating as a recruitment agent, collecting payments from job seekers and depositing them into his account. PTI SSJ SSJ OZ OZ OZ