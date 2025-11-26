Man wanted in two firing incidents held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for opening fire twice, including once at an associate of a local criminal in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday. A minor accomplice was also held.

A country-made pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Monday about gunfire in Kalyanpuri. A team reached the spot where eyewitness Nikhil Chawla told police that around 2.25 pm, Ankush, 22, entered a neighbourhood park holding a pistol and fired a shot before escaping towards Central Market, where his associate waited on a motorcycle.

"Based on the call, eyewitness account and evidence from the spot, an FIR was registered. Preliminary probe also indicated that Ankush had allegedly fired at a man named Sombir, a close associate of a local criminal, near Mandoli Jail earlier the same day," a police officer said.

Joint teams were formed to nab the accused.

The teams analysed CCTV footage, tracked phone data and conducted multiple raids. The joint team intercepted the duo as they were attempting to flee Delhi.

During interrogation, Ankush allegedly confessed to his role in both incidents.