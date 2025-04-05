Man wanted in two rape cases nabbed from Nashik

Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) A 52-year-old man booked for raping and threatening a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city was arrested from a hotel in Nashik, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell of the Thane police apprehended the accused, a resident of Dombivili, on Friday night. The accused has two cases registered against him, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the 19-year-old complainant alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her in the Davadi area of Dombivili on multiple occasions between February 16 and March 29.

The woman claimed she met the accused through Instagram, and he lured her to his office with the promise of a job at the Mumbai airport. She alleged that the accused threatened her with a firearm, and said he would harm her parents and then raped her, the official said.

She further alleged that he threatened to release explicit audio and video recordings of their encounters on social media, he said.

The Manpada police registered an FIR against the man under sections 64 (rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act, and he was booked in another rape case at Tilak Nagar police station.

The accused had been on the run after the cases were registered, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU